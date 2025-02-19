Russia increases trade turnover with Kazakhstan

19 Feb. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2024, trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan amounted to almost $28 bln. Russia entered the top three foreign trade partners of Kazakhstan.

In 2024, trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan increased by 2.7% amounting to $27.8 bln. The relevant information appeared on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Astana.

The diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation noted that the volume of export deliveries from Russia to Kazakhstan increased by 8.3% and amounted to $18.2 bln. At the same time, imports fell by 6.5%, to $9.5 bln.

The Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan announced that in 2024, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover increased to $141.4 bln, while exports reached $81.6 bln, and imports - nearly $60 bln.