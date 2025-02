20 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The text of Armenia's draft constitution must be ready before the 2026 parliamentary elections, Armenian Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said.

The minister noted after that a decision will be made regarding a referendum.

She assured that no change in the governance model of Armenia is planned.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said a new Constitution must be adopted through a referendum.