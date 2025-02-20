G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting begins in Johannesburg

20 Feb. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting has started in Johannesburg.

The two-day event, running from February 20 to 21, is attended by 15 Foreign Ministers, including Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov, 4 Deputy Foreign Ministers, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy - Washington's representative at the meeting.

The Russian Foreign Minister is sitting at the meeting table to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

During the opening of the meeting, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for discussions on global threats, emphasizing that the world's leading countries must develop common approaches to resolving crises.

At the meeting, G20 ministers will discuss the geopolitical situation, ongoing conflicts, and the sustainability of the global economy.