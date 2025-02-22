137 residential buildings restored in Ballija village in Karabakh

22 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 137 houses have already been restored in Azerbaijan's Ballija village, spokesperson of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdam and Khojaly districts Afat Telmangizi said.

"In the village of Ballija, 90 families are currently living. Various infrastructures have been created here, there are job opportunities, and a school and kindergarten are operating," Telmangizi said.

According to her, the return to the liberated territories is ongoing, restoration and construction work is being carried out: around 60 more houses are under restoration.