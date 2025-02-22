Azerbaijan and Russia to form working group on energy

22 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Various aspects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors, as well as trilateral projects with neighboring countries, were discussed.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev and Russian Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev.

It was emphasized that the Russian side sincerely values the friendly relations with Azerbaijan and highly appreciates the bilateral cooperation with Baku in the energy sector.

Both sides supported the idea of activating inter-ministerial dialogue and cooperation in the energy sector through the setup of an appropriate working group.