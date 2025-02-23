Media: Lavrov and Fidan to discuss Ukraine and Syria in Ankara

23 Feb. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will fly to Ankara on an official visit. There he will meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. It is planned that they will discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as Türkiye's readiness to mediate services in resolving the conflict, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told journalists.

"The foreign ministers will exchange views on ending the conflict in Ukraine with a just and lasting peace through diplomatic efforts. The latest contacts between the US and Russia and Türkiye's potential mediation role will be also discussed",

the source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Fidan will also discuss topics related to tourism, energy and trade, the source noted in a conversation with TASS.

Let us remind you that the previous meeting of the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers took place on the sidelines of the G20. Ukraine was the topic of discussion