Erdogan reelected chair of Turkey’s ruling AK Party

24 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected as chairperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at the eighth grand congress of the party in Ankara.

The Turkish president thanked the electorate of his party after his election

"Over the past 23.5 years, we have never disappointed Turkey and our people and will never let them down. We will not stop and will act without hesitation, serve our people and our country," Erdogan said.

According to the local mass media, Erdogan was the only candidate for the party leader. His candidacy was supported by 1547 out of 1607 delegates, Anadolu reported.