Adjara schools to close due to snow

24 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Children will not go to school in the coming days in Adjara. The corresponding decision was made by the Ministry of Education of the Georgian region.

The reason for such a decision is the severe weather conditions: a powerful cyclone has struck the Black Sea coast, bringing with it heavy snowfall and wind.

Due to the adverse weather, there are concerns about the safety of both children and teachers. As a result, schools will be closed starting tomorrow, and this applies to both public and private educational institutions.

Earlier, it was reported that kindergartens would be closed in Batumi.

In addition to this, the public transport's work is temporarily suspended in Batumi. The city's transport service clarified that vehicles are unable to operate due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility caused by the snowfall.