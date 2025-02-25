Russia's Lavrov heading to Iran

25 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Iran on Tuesday to hold talks with Tehran's foreign minister, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Russian Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi," the statement reads.

Lavrov is scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations, along with international and regional developments.

"The talks are expected to focus on further enhancing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation in the context of implementing key joint projects in the energy sector and transport," the ministry said.

The sides will also exchange views on current international issues, including the situation in Syria, the South Caucasus, Afghanistan, Yemen and the Persian Gulf, the Middle East settlement, the Caspian sea issues and the JCPOA.