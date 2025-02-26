Germany freezes scientific cooperation with Georgia

26 Feb. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The German authorities have suspended scientific cooperation with Georgia for an indefinite period. This decision will affect Georgian students.

Germany has paused scientific cooperation with Georgia, German Ambassador to Tbilisi Peter Fischer announced on his social media page.

“The German Minister of Education has frozen the development of scientific cooperation with Georgia, including student mobility, research and Georgia’s participation in EU programs due to restrictions on academic freedom in Georgia and the suspension of the EU accession process,”

– the German diplomat wrote.

The ambassador emphasized that Georgian citizens who study at universities mainly on scholarships understand this loss.

He also clarified that the current funding, which amounts to almost 1 million euros, has not been affected at the moment.