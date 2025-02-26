Trump comments on lifting sanctions against Russia

26 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House

US President Donald Trump commented on Washington’s readiness to lift anti-Russian sanctions right now. According to the head of state, this depends on the situation in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump commented on the possibility of lifting American sanctions against Russia. He made the corresponding statement while talking to journalists at the White House.

Media representatives asked him whether the White House is currently discussing the possibility of lifting anti-Russian restrictions.

"No. First, I want to see us concluding an agreement (on settling the conflict in Ukraine - ed.),”

– Trump said.