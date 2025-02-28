Iran approves free trade zone with EAEU

28 Feb. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian parliament has ratified the agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU, Mehr reports

According to Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Atabak, the trade agreement with the EAEU will be implemented in late March-April 2025.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that Tehran is finalizing the ratification procedures on the creation of a free trade zone with the EAEU.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali noted that after the implementation of this agreement, 87% of goods will be exempt from taxes.