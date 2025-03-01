1 Mar. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has promised to expel foreign citizens convicted of crimes from the country in the coming days. He particularly noted Georgian emigrants.

Polish media have announced a large-scale deportation of foreign citizens from Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who voiced the initiative, named only one country, Georgia, whose citizens are subject to such expulsion.

Tusk explained that the Polish authorities intend to expel foreign criminals from the country who, over the years of living in Poland, have formed criminal gangs based on their nationality.