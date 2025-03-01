1 Mar. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House

The leadership of the Georgian Dream party commented on the attacks of Georgian oppositionists on American leader Donald Trump, calling their behavior evidence of support for the "war party" and the desire to plunge Georgia into a military conflict for their own benefit.

Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze responded to the criticism of US President Donald Trump, which the Georgian opposition parties that had previously organized riots in Tbilisi voiced in connection with the squabble in the White House between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

He emphasized that those Georgian politicians who advocate the continuation of military conflicts in the Eurasian space and make up the "war party" that insisted on Georgia opening a "second front" against Russia were dissatisfied with Trump's behavior in the dialogue with Zelensky.