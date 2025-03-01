Russia unblocks road to Georgia

1 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

After 27 hours of unfavorable weather conditions, the Russian side decided to reopen the passage to Georgia along the Georgian Military Road. Almost 4,000 trucks are officially waiting to cross the Russian-Georgian border.

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, a decision was made to open transport communication with Georgia along the Georgian Military Road, which was closed yesterday at 4 p.m. Moscow time.

The movement along the Georgian Military Road was banned due to unfavorable weather conditions in Georgia. Both the crossing of the Russian-Georgian border and travel from Vladikavkaz to Lars, where the Upper Lars checkpoint is located, were prohibited.

Transport links with Georgia were reopened two hours ago, as the snowstorm in the neighboring republic subsided and traffic on the mountain serpentine became relatively safe.

At the moment, nearly 4,000 trucks are waiting to pass into Georgia.