Erdoğan ready at any moment to resume fight against PKK

Türkiye agrees to a mutual ceasefire with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, but only as long as the PKK works on its self-liquidation. The relevant statement was made today by the President of the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

At the first Ramadan iftar, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara is closely monitoring the actions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has promised to organize self-liquidation, and is ready to resume anti-terrorist operations against PKK supporters at any moment.

Erdoğan explained that the Turkish state cannot tolerate any delays or tricks on the part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party. The organization is obliged to fulfill what it promised within a reasonable time frame.