Russian Foreign Ministry reveals details of negotiations with Trump's team

2 Mar. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister spoke about the ongoing negotiations with representatives of the team of the US President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the media holding "Krasnaya Zvezda", Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the new American administration differs from its predecessors in that it does not attempt to dictate terms to Russia.

"They are engaging in discussions with the understanding that they do not command us, and we do not command them. Two serious countries have simply sat down to talk about the issues between them and the mistakes their predecessor made over four years, destroying all channels of contact without exception, introducing a number of sanctions, expelling American companies, and causing losses amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars",

Lavrov said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Trump is a pragmatist, and this gives him a lively and human character. That is why it is interesting to interact with him, he added.

Lavrov also described Mark Rubio and Mike Waltz, members of Trump's team, as absolutely reasonable people.

Russian Foreign Minister also outlined the model of US-Russian relations that Moscow considers appropriate. He noted that this is the model of US-China relations, emphasizing that their dialogue has never been interrupted.