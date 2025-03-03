Kazakhstan aims to boost oil transit via Azerbaijan

3 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of oil transit via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route to 1.7 million tons in 2025, the KazMunayGas reported.

The transit volume of Kazakhstani oil along the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route under an agreement with SOCAR has already been increased to 1.4 mln tons.

The metric is projected to escalate to 1.7 mln tons within the ongoing fiscal year.

An agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil was signed between KMG and SOCAR thee years ago.

In total, the volume of oil transportation from Kazakhstan in 2024 reached 83.5 mln tons, marking a 4% increase compared to the previous year.