Drivers required to wait in electronic queue at Upper Lars

3 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heavy trucks drivers in North Ossetia will now be required to wait in the electronic queue when crossing the border between Russia and Georgia, the head of the region, Sergey Menyailo, spoke about the new measures.

This issue has become urgent following the full resumption of traffic at the Upper Lars checkpoint, which had previously been closed for more than ten days.

According to Menyailo, Rostransnadzor employees will help stop violators. He warned that those who attempt to bypass the queue will pay a fine, and their vehicles will be sent to the parking lot.

Let us remind you that travel from Russia to Georgia and back had been suspended for more than 10 days, with occasional temporary reopenings lasting only a few hours.