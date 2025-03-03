РУС ENG

Armenia to face Kosovo and Montenegro in upcoming matches

The Armenian national football team will play against the Kosovo team in a few months, according to the Football Federation of Armenia's statement.

The friendly match will be held in Pristina on June 6. The kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Yerevan time (20:00 Moscow time).

A few days later, Armenia will play against Montenegro.

Head-to-head history
The national teams of Armenia and Kosovo have met only twice in history. The first match, which took place in 2022, ended in a draw (2:2), while in 2024, Kosovo won with a score of 1:0.

