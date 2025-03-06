6 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and Azerbaijan commit to peace and cooperation in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his page on X.

The Turkish head of state stressed that he was very pleased to host President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Türkiye on March 5.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are making significant progress in all areas of their brotherly relations.

He highlighted the growing cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, including defense, trade, and particularly energy, where numerous joint projects have been successfully implemented.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan stand for peace, security and prosperity. We strive for peace in our region, cooperation and joint development," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader reiterated his hope that both countries will continue to work together on projects that promote peace and prosperity in the region.