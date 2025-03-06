Yerevan-bound plane turns back to Vnukovo

6 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azimuth airlines plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan was forced to return to Vnukovo airport some 40 minutes into the flight due to ‘technical problems’, a passenger on board the plane said.

"The Sukhoi Superjet aircraft conducting flight A4-7029 departed Moscow’s Vnukovo airport at 08:20 local time, with 20 minutes delay, ‘and 40 minutes into the flight the crew announced that the plane is returning to Vnukovo due to technical problems of the aircraft,” the passenger said.

The plane landed safely and the passengers were moved to another plane of Azimuth airlines that will conduct the flight to Yerevan, Armenpress reported.

The exact nature of the 'technical problems' wasn't immediately clear.