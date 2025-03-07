National Bank of Georgia assesses strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan

7 Mar. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Governor of the National Bank of Georgia commented on the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the National Bank of Azerbaijan.

Natia Turnava emphasized that theagreement provides for the convergence of payment systems, enabling banking systems to facilitate trade flows and transactions more quickly and efficiently.

"Based on the fact that we have common challenges in the region, it is very important to exchange vision, experience and information in terms of macroeconomic forecasts",

the Governor of the Georgian National Bank said.