Kremlin: Russia and China maintain good relations

7 Mar. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are good relations between Russia and the PRC, and they continue developing, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president stated.

In this way, he commented on the US President Donald Trump's call to abandon nuclear weapons and his expressed hope for holding negotiations on denuclearization with Russia. Trump also recalled that during his first term as US president, he had achieved progress in contacts with Moscow on nuclear disarmament, and had also communicated on this topic with Beijing.

"We have our own good relations with China, which we are developing",

Peskov said.

Speaking about interaction with China, Peskov specified that a dialogue has been established with the country on all issues related to stability, and this dialogue will expand.

"But the USA has their own relations with China, and here, of course, the Americans must determine this, taking into account Beijing's position",

the Kremlin representative said.

At the same time, he added that the Chinese leadership's position on this topic is not yet known, and it remains to be determined.