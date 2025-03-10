Fatal accident at railway construction site in Türkiye

10 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The incident occurred during the construction of a high-speed railway line in Türkiye, local media reported on March 10.

The tragedy occurred in the province of Kayseri, located in the central part of the country.

According to the IHA agency, seven workers were present at the construction site at the time of the accident. Five of them managed to get out from under the rubble on their own. One worker was killed, while another suffered multiple fractures and was taken to a medical facility.

According to preliminary information, the worker died after being struck on the head by a falling stone.

Other details of the incident remain unknown.

