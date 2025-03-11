Anapa seeks over 200 mln rubles from Russian ship companies due to oil spill

11 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Anapa mayor's office appealed to the Arbitration Court of Krasnodar Region, which intends to levy 211 million rubles ($2.4 mln) from the shipowners of the wrecked tankers for the liquidation of the consequences of the emergency.

The Volgatransneft and Kama Shipping firms owned and operated two tankers that breached near Anapa during a heavy storm in December.

Last year, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are ongoing.