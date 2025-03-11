Uzbekistan to receive 40 mini hydroelectric power plants from Udmurtia

11 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Udmurt Republic-based Dealan Energo company will supply about 40 mini hydroelectric power plants to Uzbekistan, Roman Efimov, head of the Russian regional government, said.

It is noted that the work will begin next week. Russian specialists will install 8 stations for electricity production.

In total, Tashkent plans to finalize the agreement on the supply of 40 mini hydroelectric power plants.

The Dealan Energo company also expects interest from other countries in the region, with deliveries expected to Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan in the near future.