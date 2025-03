15 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Armenia soon, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a parliamentary committee hearing.

“In February this year I had the opportunity to meet minister Araghchi in Geneva. And contacts are expected again soon. We expect minister Araghchi in Yerevan in the near future,” Mirzoyan said.

In February, it was reported that Armenia and Iran are working on a comprehensive strategic partnership document.