Matviyenko arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

17 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 16.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, the guest was met by Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov, head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Russian interparliamentary relations Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials.

A session of the inter-parliamentary commission between the Federation Council of Russia and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku.