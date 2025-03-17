Valentina Matvienko meets with Mehriban Aliyeva

17 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko held a meeting with First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in Baku.

Valentina Matviyenko emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary relations and reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations in enhancing friendly ties between the two countries.

The sides highlighted that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of a strategic partnership nature, and exchanged views on bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation.