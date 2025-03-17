New fuel oil emissions found on Anapa beach

17 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

New fuel oil emissions have been found in Anapa, the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Territory reported on March 17 via its Telegram channel.

"Following this morning's monitoring, minor oil product spills were discovered on the beach in the village of Dzhemete in Anapa",

the regional operational headquarters announced.

It has been noted that priority in cleanup efforts is given to the newly affected areas.

Let us remind you that a week ago, the governor of Kuban called for intensified efforts to clean Anapa's beaches.