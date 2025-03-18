UN accuses Israel of genocide

18 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese said that Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide against Palestinians.

"Israel’s conduct aiming to ethnically cleanse the land between the river to the sea, amounts to a genocidal campaign to erase Palestinians as a people",

Francesca Albanese said.

The report describes Tel Aviv's military operation as unprecedented in scale and a sign of the international community's weakness to act.

"In 2025, such injustice is not only unacceptable but a stain on our collective conscience",

Francesca Albanese said.

Let us remind you that the IDF launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip earlier tonight. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll from the attack has exceeded 300.