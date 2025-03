19 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish lira weakened sharply to a record low against the U.S. dollar after Ekrem Imamoglu, the main opposition challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was arrested.

The Turkish lira plunged as much as 12% to 41 per dollar before paring some losses and settling above 39 per dollar, still marking a fresh record low.