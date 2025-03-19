New UFC champion presented with Dagestani dagger

19 Mar. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Yusup Umavov's Telegram channel

The mayor of Makhachkala met with Magomed Ankalaev. At the end of the meeting, the new UFC champion was presented with a Dagestani dagger.

Makhachkala mayor Yusup Umavov told about his meeting with the new UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev in his Telegram channel.

During the conversation, the head of the Dagestani capital and Ankalaev discussed sports achievements, the championship title and Magomed's role in popularizing sports among young people.

The athlete revealed details of his preparation for fights, the training process and support he receives from his fellow countrymen.