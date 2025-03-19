Kremlin assessed possibility of Putin-Trump summit

19 Mar. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States is not planned yet. At the same time, he admitted that the summit is possible in the future.

The presidents of Russia and the United States did not touch upon the issue of holding a meeting during their telephone conversation held yesterday, the press secretary of the Russian leader said.

At the same time, Dmitry Peskov admitted that holding Russian-American talks in the future is possible.

“There is a common understanding that such a meeting could take place in the future,”

– the Kremlin spokesman said.