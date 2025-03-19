Georgia, EU needs serious dialogue, Tbilisi says

19 Mar. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry said that the country and the European Union need to conduct a serious dialogue. According to Maka Bochorishvili, the key direction for Georgia is the European Union.

Tbilisi and Brussels must find a way to co-exist, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

The diplomat emphasized, in particular, that Georgia and the EU need a serious dialogue dedicated to membership in the association, since it is the main direction for Georgia's foreign policy: Georgia wants to see itself as part of the European Union.

"We want to keep up with Western countries, become members of NATO and the EU. We closely cooperate with NATO and the EU,”

– Bochorishvili said.