Putin sends message to new Syrian president

20 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to new Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa backing efforts to ensure Syria's territorial integrity and offering Russia's "practical cooperation" on a whole range of issues, the Kremlin reported.

Putin told Sharaa he supported "efforts to stabilise the situation in the country as soon as possible in the interests of ensuring its sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that the Russian leader confirmed readiness to develop practical cooperation with Damascus on the whole range of issues on the bilateral agenda in order to strengthen ties.