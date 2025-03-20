Russian President calls Iran reliable friend

20 Mar. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations on Nowruz and the New Year.

Vladimir Putin also emphasized that Iran is a reliable friend and good neighbour of Russia.

"Iran is a reliable friend and good neighbour of Russia, and we will continue to develop our relations based on a comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples and in order to strengthen regional stability and security",

Vladimir Putin said.

Let us remind you that the leaders of Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement in January 2025. The document covered all aspects of bilateral cooperation.