Russia-Georgia trade turnover up slightly

22 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Georgia exceeded $416 mln in January-February 2025, which is 1.3% higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.7% in the reporting period.

Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $71 mln (down by 25.7% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $344 mln (up by 9.7%).