Protest ban extended in Ankara and Izmir beyond Istanbul

22 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish authorities have extended prohibitions on protests and demonstrations beyond Istanbul to encompass Ankara and the western province of İzmir amid an ongoing legal process against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Following İmamoğlu’s detention, the Istanbul Governor’s Office issued a four-day ban on March 19, prohibiting all manner of marches and gatherings across the metropolis.

Amid escalating calls for street demonstrations for the weekend, authorities in Ankara and İzmir imposed five-day restrictions on March 21, further tightening the ban.