Iran comments on nuclear deal deadline

23 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to the deadline set by the US President for concluding a new nuclear deal.

The Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi noted that Tehran does not care about Washington's expectations.

"We do not care about Trump's expectations. We care about our interests. What is in our interests will be done",

the Iranian minister said.

Let us remind you that on March 12, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran received a letter from the US President, in which he set the Iranian side a two-month deadline to formalize a new deal.