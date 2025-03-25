Yerevan denies improving ties with Moscow and CSTO

25 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be no change in Armenia's position regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said.

Asked about the CSTO, he said the military bloc must revise itself and understand whether it exists at all.

"If it exists, then it must understand what it failed to do, what it was supposed to do, and what it takes for the record," Simonyan said.

Asked to verify media reports suggesting Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan has instructed government officials to activate ties with Russia, the speaker said the report is untrue.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that Armenia does not see itself as a member of the CSTO, which means they don't participate in its work and don't pay any fees.