Kremlin not to publish Russia-U.S. meeting results

25 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Delegations from Russia and the U.S. have conducted technical consultations in Saudi Arabia, the talks’ results will not be published, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is about technical talks. Technical - meaning the talks with getting into details so, certainly, the content of these talks will not be made public for sure. This is something that should not be expected," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russia-U.S, consultations were held in Riyadh on March 24 and lasted more than 12 hours. The issues related to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict were discussed during the meeting.