Turkish opposition reduces number of rallies in Istanbul

26 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) concluded its rallies outside the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality building in the evening.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel called a mass rally for Saturday in Istanbul that he said would press for early presidential elections.

According to him, the rally would be held in the vast Maltepe grounds on the Asian side of Istanbul.

In a possible change of tactics to focus efforts on Saturday’s rally, Ozel said he would not call for another Sarachane protest on Wednesday.

The protests erupted in Turkey on March 19 after the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. More than 1,400 people were detained during rallies on March 19-25.