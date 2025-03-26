Storm warning issued in North Ossetia

26 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A storm warning has been issued in North Ossetia. The Ministry of Emergency Situations called on residents and visitors of the republic to observe safety measures.

A storm warning due to avalanche danger has been issued in North Ossetia, the press service of the republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The department announced a possible avalanche danger in the region’s mountains from 18:00 Moscow time on March 26 to 18:00 on March 27.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also warned of a possible emergency situation in the Alagirsky District, where buildings and power transmission line structures may be managed and roads closed.

The ministry calls on residents and visitors of the region to observe safety measures.