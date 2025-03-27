Georgian President sends congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev

27 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili has sent congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

"I wholeheartedly extend my congratulations to you and the friendly Azerbaijani people on the joyous occasion of Novruz Bayram. As we celebrate this festival of spring, renewal, and unity, I wish you happiness and good health and for your country - peace, progress and prosperity," Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

He expressed confidence that the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will continue to grow in the future, further enhancing peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.