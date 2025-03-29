Google Maps to feature Georgia's 360-degree panoramic images

29 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Google Street View has officially commenced operations in Georgia in partnership with the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the Innovation and Technology Agency.

As part of this initiative, specialized filming teams from Google will capture 360-degree panoramic images across 24 cities in Georgia over the next 12 months, beginning in March 2025.

The project aims to cover a distance of 15,000 km, encompassing cities such as Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Akhaltsikhe, Mtskheta, Telavi, Zugdidi, Gori, Ozurgeti, Mestia and others, with a particular focus on roads and highways.

The publication of these 360-degree panoramic images of Georgian cities is set to begin in 2026.