Oil and gas companies of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree on cooperation

29 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz agreed to expand cooperation on issues of technology, safety and ecology.

Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz signed a cooperation agreement, the press service of the Kazakh gas company reports.

“The agreement defines the development of cooperation between the two companies in geological exploration and the implementation of joint petrochemical projects in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,”

– press service of KazMunayGas informed.

As part of the agreement, the parties intend to expand cooperation on modern computer technologies, safety measures and environmental issues.