Direct flights to connect Zurich, Tbilisi

29 Mar. 20:29 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air will connect Tbilisi and Zurich starting from April 12.

Edelweiss Air has announced the launch of direct flights between Zurich and Tbilisi. The first flight will be carried out on April 12, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia reports.

The flights will be carried out twice a week. An Airbus 320 airliner will perform the flight.

Swiss Edelweiss Air is a subsidiary of Swiss International Airlines. The company is based in Zurich.

Earlier, Air Serbia announced plans to establish air communication between Tbilisi and Belgrade. Direct flights will be launched on June 15.