Kazakhstan and Slovenia to develop mutual tourism

31 Mar. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Slovenia will develop cooperation in the field of tourism, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, both countries may launch new flights to develop tourism. Kazakh citizens are interested in travelling to Ljubljana, but tourism is hindered by two factors, Tokayev noted. The first is the need to obtain a visa.

"Secondly, an important issue is air routes and traffic. I think both governments should show interest and explore ways to solve this problem. We already have plans to launch new air routes and flights",

Tokayev said.

Let us remind you that Slovenia is a member of the European Union.